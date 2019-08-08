Man wanted for impersonating police in NM arrested in Illinois

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s accused of tricking people into thinking he was a police officer, but some alert residents knew something wasn’t right and called the real police. It took a multi-state search to finally find him.

The man who Aztec police and San Juan County deputies were looking for was found all the way in Illinois. They say not only was he impersonating law enforcement online, but also in person.

It was a chaotic scene Wednesday in Quincy, Illinois just outside of Springfield, as police apprehended 29-year-old Aaron Wells.

“We got a tip that he might be up in that area, and so we contacted the town that we heard he might possibly be in,” said Heather Knibbs at the Aztec Police Department.

When police caught him Wednesday, he appeared bloody while being placed in an ambulance. Both Aztec Police and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office have cases against him for impersonating a police officer.

“We were able to get some evidence showing that he was claiming to be a police officer, kind of threatening saying that he could like, arrest you,” Knibbs said.

She said their investigation began when they got a call from a concerned citizen in April, “who said there was somebody on a social media site…that said they were with the Gang Task Force of the Aztec Police Department, which we don’t have,” she said.

The person saw Wells on the site “Meetup” going by the name Casey Eubanks. He sent Aztec police screenshots of Wells in a “police-type” uniform next to a patrol car, and that his profile said he was a cop. They then learned this wasn’t the first time.

“A couple weeks ago I was speaking with a deputy from the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, and he advised that he was investigating him for impersonating a police officer as well,” Knibbs said.

Aztec police say Wells already has multiple convictions for impersonating a police officer in other states including Colorado, so he’s now facing felony charges.