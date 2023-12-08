SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry arrested a man who was wanted by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office for homicide.

CBP officers encountered the 32-year-old U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes on Dec. 6. CBP officers turned him over to local authorities and he is pending extradition to Bernalillo County.

“Effective utilization of national law enforcement databases allows our officers to identify and apprehend wanted fugitives,” said CBP Santa Teresa Port Director Tony Hall. “This part of the work performed by CBP officers helps keep our communities safe.”

The arrest was one of 19 fugitive apprehensions recorded by CBP officers working at area ports since the beginning of December. Others were being sought on a variety of charges including indecent exposure to a minor, assault, and human trafficking.