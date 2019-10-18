Man wanted for allegedly peeping on woman using public restrooms

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – People around the Pecos Transit bus station on Roswell’s Main Street are afraid to use the public restrooms.

“Oh, I don’t feel comfortable at all. No, I feel like I need to be more careful. Especially you know if I have to go use the restroom” said Edna Allen.

That’s because of what Roswell police say Jackie Blackman did on October 1. They say he entered the woman’s restroom and hid in a stall. When a female went in to use the facilities, he looked in the stall and made some vulgar comments.

“Came out of the stall, attempted to look through a small crack in the design of the stalls. When the woman screamed the male ran out of the restroom,” said Todd Wildermuth, Roswell Police Public Information Officer.

The victim and her boyfriend both gave police clear descriptions of Blackman. Police located Blackman wearing women’s pink leggings a couple of blocks away.

Blackman was not charged until Wednesday, and there is now a warrant out for his arrest Residents are on the lookout; some are changing their routines.

“I won’t use that bathroom, but I will continue to use the bus,” said Silvia Scherff.

Roswell police have charged Blackman with voyeurism.