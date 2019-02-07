Man trespasses into old mine shaft, refuses to come out for hours

What started as a trespassing investigation quickly took a turn when would-be thieves went to great depths to try to steal from a New Mexico mine shaft.

Deputies say they were called out to a secluded mine near Burton Flats Road and the Hobbs Highway around 2:30 Friday morning after an alarm was triggered. They arrived to find a man deep inside the mineshaft, who didn’t want to come out.

“It’s a dangerous situation. It’s not something regularly dealt with on a law enforcement basis,” said Lt. Matthew Hutchinson with the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office.

They learned the man was Byron Williams, who had several outstanding felony warrants. They estimate he was 700 feet down inside the mineshaft.

Deputies were greeted by his girlfriend, Ashlynn Spencer, who was apparently acting as a lookout for Williams.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video shows Williams appear with several tools and a light.

“There’s copper wiring down there. There’s metals, scrap metals that can be turned into scrap yards or steel metal depots that they can end up getting money for, and that’s what we believe they were down there doing,” said Lt. Hutchinson.

Deputies worked with emergency management, trying to figure out the best way to get him out.

Concerned about putting deputies in danger, the sheriff’s office took time to devise a plan. Then, just as deputies were getting their plan in place, Williams emerged around 6 p.m.

The site is owned by Intrepid Potash. The mine itself was built in the ’50s and has been out of service for at least 25 years.

Deputies want to remind people that it is not safe to go out there, and that the mineshafts are monitored with cameras and sensors.

Both Williams and Spencer are now facing trespassing and burglary charges.