Man tied to woman’s disappearance 10 years ago arrested

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man tied to the disappearance and death of a woman nearly a decade ago is finally behind bars. Earlier this week, the San Miguel County District Attorney issued an arrest warrant for Anselmo Ortiz who goes by “Chemo.”

He is accused of helping another man, Christopher Trujillo, kidnap Trujillo’s ex-wife Cindy Rivera in 2012. Investigators believe Trujillo killed the woman and hid her body.

Trujillo killed himself back in May. State police say Ortiz has now been arrested. Rivera’s remains have not been found.

