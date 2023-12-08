NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jaime Nino, the man whose dog was shot during an altercation with an off-duty San Juan County Sheriff, took a plea deal Friday.

San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari says he saw Nino run a red light and followed cars too closely while driving in Farmington in February. Both men eventually pulled into a parking lot. Surveillance video shows Nino getting out of his car armed with a metal pipe, Nino’s dog then runs toward Ferrari, who opened fire, killing the dog.

Nino pleaded guilty to charges of assault, careless driving and failing to obey traffic signals. He was sentenced to six months of supervised probation.