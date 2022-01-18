Santa Fe man told it could take months to fix ticket

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man has gone from shock to frustration after getting a ticket. It’s one he didn’t even deserve. He is trying to clear up the mess but seems to be getting no help from the city. The man is calling for action from the city’s Parking Department after he was ticketed for not having a parking permit display even though it was in plain view.

Mark Armijo was parked in a loading zone with a permit and was ticketed for not having one “I had my loading zone displayed correctly but I got a ticket right next to my loading zone, for not having my loading zone permit,” Armijo said.

Mark said as a property manager, he is always using these loading zones. “We have a loading zone permit because we are always in all the buildings,” Armijo said.

Armijo reached out to the city multiple times only to get a response one month after the incident. “He let me know that I wouldn’t be hearing from anybody for five to six months because nobody was in that position. He told me don’t worry about it don’t think about it for five to six months then I will be hearing from them,” Armijo said.

He said he even went in person to the parking department “I’ve gone to the parking enforcement, and they are always closed,” Armijo said. “I’ve never seen it open they are supposed to be open on Tuesdays.”

The city says like everywhere else, they are short-staffed and had to make changes to their hours. The parking department’s website says they are only open on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Mark says he understands what the pandemic has brought to the city but hopes they make some changes before more tickets are filed. “I don’t get why they are giving tickets if they can’t even enforce it,” Armijo said.

KRQE News 13 contacted the City of Santa Fe to ask about why he got the ticket and what is being done to clear it up. They responded Tuesday afternoon saying they are looking into the matter but say it will take time because of staffing issues.