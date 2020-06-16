Man shot by Santa Fe police last week charged with aggravated battery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who was armed and shot by Santa Fe police last week has now been charged. Officers were called to the Big R stores on Saint Michaels on June 7 regarding several individuals involved in a physical altercation.

Joseph Galassini was armed with a machete after an attempted strike, officers fired. Galassini was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has now been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

