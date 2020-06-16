Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

Man shot by Santa Fe police last week charged with aggravated battery

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who was armed and shot by Santa Fe police last week has now been charged. Officers were called to the Big R stores on Saint Michaels on June 7 regarding several individuals involved in a physical altercation.

Joseph Galassini was armed with a machete after an attempted strike, officers fired. Galassini was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has now been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Night Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss