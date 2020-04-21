Man sentenced to one year for embezzling money from football booster club

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man will spend a year behind bars for embezzling from the high school booster club. Prosecutors say 45-year-old Albert ‘Vincent’ Flores Jr. pleaded no contest last year after he embezzled thousands of dollars from the Alamogordo Tiger Touchdown Club. He spent that at restaurants and Walmart and on services like Netflix and Red Box. Flores must also serve two years of probation and pay $10,000 in restitution.
