NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man has been sentenced for a New Mexico murder. He’s accused of killing his brother in 2020.

According to the Third Judicial District Attorney of New Mexico, Jaime Talamantes, 33, pleaded guilty to charges connected to his brother’s death. Those charges were voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and transportation/possession of a firearm/destructive device.

Las Cruces Police showed up at 529 Mulberry in response to someone being shot on May 22, 2020. Juni Talamantes, Jaime’s brother, was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but died.

Witnesses told authorities the bothers were arguing in the front yard of the home. Gunshots were heard, and Juni fell to the ground. Jaime reportedly left the scene and was dropped off at a convenience store by his girlfriend at some point.

Jaime was arrested on June 8, 2020. For the crimes, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison with parole on March 28, 2022. He will be credited for already serving 1,024 days.