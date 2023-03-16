NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Kewa Pueblo man will spend the next decade behind bars for shooting a gun at drivers over a three months span.

Byron Rosetta accepted a plea deal after federal prosecutors said, from January 3 to April 4, 2020, he opened fire at drivers along I-25 between Bernalillo and the Pueblo. In one instance, a driver had been struck in the face.

Sometimes, he’s suspected of shooting from his vehicle. In other shootings, he was reportedly on the side of the highway.

When state police searched his home, they found a gun, a shotgun, and ammo.