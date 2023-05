SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – A former ROTC instructor will spend two and a half years in federal prison. He was sentenced for raping a teen with developmental disabilities.

Ira Harris pleaded guilty to sexually abusing the 16-year-old in December 2021. At the time, Harris was an employee at Shiprock High School.

In addition to his 30-month sentence, Harris must also register as a sex offender.