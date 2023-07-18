ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After facing allegations of involvement in a New Mexico-Arizona sex trafficking ring, John Dompierre, from Avondale, Arizona avoided prison by a mistrial. Now, he’s been sentenced to 21 months in prison for lying about his sex life during that trial, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says.

The 60-year-old was indicted with conspiracy and transportation for illegal sexual activity in 2020. Prosecutors alleged that he agreed to transport women, including a minor, from New Mexico to Arizona, essentially bringing the minor across state lines to be used in commercialized sex, according to an indictment filed in federal court.

According to the DOJ, while testifying in court, Dompierre claimed he couldn’t have transported women with the intent to have sex with them because he suffered from erectile dysfunction, which would have made it impossible for him to have sex with the women. Ultimately, the jury couldn’t make a decision in the case which led to a mistrial.

Following the trial, prosecutors checked Dompierre’s medical records, which “unequivocally refuted Dompierre’s claims” and confirmed that he was sexually active during the time frame he was alleged to have been transporting the women, according to the DOJ. He was caught in a lie and pled guilty to perjury in 2022.

Now, he has been sentenced to 21 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He was also fined $2,400 according to the DOJ.