Man seen stealing funeral home work truck

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a thief who stole a truck from a funeral home.

On April 30, surveillance video caught the man get into the white 2005 Chevy Silverado parked on the 4100 block of Leon Grande in Rio Rancho, then drive off. It belonged to Daniel’s Family Funeral Home.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a thin build wearing a black hat, red jacket, blue jeans and red shoes and seen walking away from a white sedan. If you have any information, call Rio Rancho Police Department at 505-891-7226 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers (505) 843-STOP or P3tips.com.

