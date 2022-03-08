NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A homeless man was pulled from a well in Chaves County. Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies were called out to west McGaffey Monday evening by someone reporting the man had fallen 40 feet.

The sheriff believes the man was staying inside the well house built around it but then fell down the shaft. Rescue crews tried to lower a gurney down but ended up having to use a straight board. The man was airlifted to the hospital.