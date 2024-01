ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ronald Portillo, a security guard accused of impersonating an officer, pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

In November 2023, Portillo attempted to pull over a State Police captain. State police were called to assist a captain on November 4 who reported someone trying to pull him over on I-40. Portillo was charged with impersonating an officer, he pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance.