NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Texas man pleaded not guilty after police said he shot a neighbor while arguing with his girlfriend.

Elijah Young, 21, has been kept behind bars since late June. He was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the whispering sands apartment complex in early January.

Raul Lopez represented Young in court Monday, stating Young’s not-guilty plea.

Young is to be held without bond and without access to the community custody program.