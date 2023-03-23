NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man has pleaded guilty. He’s accused of sexually abusing a minor.

According to the US Department of Justice, Bryon Yazzie Jr., 21, of Tohatchi, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor, sexual abuse, and aggravated sexual abuse.

Yazzie is reportedly a member of the Navajo Nation.

Between August 2020 and November 2020, Yazzie is accused of doing sexual acts with a minor under the age of 16 but above the age of 12.

Yazzie could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor and up to life for sexual abuse and aggravated sexual abuse.

When Yazzi’s released, he will need to register as a sex offender. Right now, he is in custody awaiting sentencing.