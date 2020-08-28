Man pleads guilty to federal child abuse charges

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has pleaded guilty to assaulting an eight-month-old girl. In 2014, Patrick Duran, 31, was babysitting the girl on the Jicarilla Apache Reservation when prosecutors say he got angry, picked up the child and bit her arm.

The U.S. District Court in New Mexico says the baby’s mother later returned home to find her child unresponsive with both eyes looking in the same direction. She called an ambulance to take the baby to a hospital in Farmington. Where doctors order that the baby be flown to Albuquerque for further treatment for serious internal injuries including bleeding in her brain and eyes and seizures; an indication of further abuse.

Duran is out of custody awaiting sentencing on November 30. He faces up to seven years in prison under the terms of his plea agreement. 

