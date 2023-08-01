SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is asking the community for help in tracking down a driver who hit a bicyclist Tuesday morning in the southbound lane of Old Pecos Trail near the intersection of Santa Barbara Drive.

Police responded to the hit-and-run crash around 6:16 a.m. Officers found a 49-year-old man with serious injuries. Police said the man was riding a bike with the flow of traffic and was hit from behind.

Officers believe the suspect had fled the scene south on Old Pecos Trail. Investigators believe the vehicle that hit the bicyclist is possibly a white and gold sedan. If you have any information on the suspect’s vehicle or this incident, you are asked to call Crash Investigator Officer Jeremy Duran at 505-603-1545.