SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) — A Santa Fe man is facing a murder charge. Police connected him to a shooting that happened Thursday morning.
According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Joseph Lopez is charged with the shooting of 28-year-old Pedro Cardoso.
Santa Fe police officers responded to an area near Rufina and Richards after reports of a shooting.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Your guide to New Mexico’s ghost towns
- Crime: School nurse admits to molesting student at Santa Fe school
- Education: New Mexico school leaders speak on extended school year, changes to calendar
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque Police show which crimes have increased and which have gone down in 2023
Lopez told police that he had been visiting his brother in a field when three men tried to attack him and claimed the shooting was in self-defense.
Cardoso died from his injuries, and police said Lopez will be charged with murder.
Santa Fe Police Dept. is asking that anyone with information on the shooting contact them.