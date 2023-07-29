SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) — A Santa Fe man is facing a murder charge. Police connected him to a shooting that happened Thursday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Joseph Lopez is charged with the shooting of 28-year-old Pedro Cardoso.

Santa Fe police officers responded to an area near Rufina and Richards after reports of a shooting.

Lopez told police that he had been visiting his brother in a field when three men tried to attack him and claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

Cardoso died from his injuries, and police said Lopez will be charged with murder.

Santa Fe Police Dept. is asking that anyone with information on the shooting contact them.