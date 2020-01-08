Man leads police on chase before charged with 7th DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He had already had six DWI arrests on his record and he made number seven as dangerous as he could. The accused drunk driver took police on a wild chase, hitting speeds over a hundred miles per hour through the middle of Gallup.

Just days before Christmas New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Maese was patrolling eastbound I-40 in Gallup where he spotted a swerving car.

The officer tries pulling the driver over for failing to maintain his lane. Then, the driver starts picking up speed.

He quickly cuts off cars in the right lane, to exit into town. Police video also shows the car weaving around other vehicles and running a red light.

The chase continues as the driver and the officer travel through Gallup’s main street. The car nearly hits a semi-truck and runs another red light.

As the two continue speeding through town, they hit speeds of 117 miles per hour. The driver, identified as Winchell Tso passes another driver on the shoulder.

The chase continues for almost another minute before Tso pulls off to the right. The officer says Tso hit a cattle guard before taking off on foot. He then chased Tso until he finally surrendered about 300 yards from his car.

Tso refused to take a breathalyzer. He already has four DWI convictions. A fifth will mean a mandatory one to two-year jail sentence.