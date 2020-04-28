Man injured following deputy-involved shooting in Chaparral, New Mexico

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Dona Ana Sheriff’s Deputy has been placed on administrative leave following a shooting in Chaparral, New Mexico.

Deputies were called to a home after a man threatened his parents with a weapon. The suspect then fled from the residence.

When deputies caught up to a 29-year-old, an altercation broke out and he was shot once. He was taken to an El Paso hospital where he is in critical condition.

The names of the deputy involved or the victim have not been released at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

