Man in custody following Sunday homicide in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) - A Farmington man has been charged for allegedly stabbing another man to death Sunday morning. Police received the call around 3 a.m. and responded to an apartment complex at 905 Walnut Drive in reference to a stabbing.

Officers discovered a man identified as 30-year old Antonia Coochwikvia outside the complex with a stab wound, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers were quickly able to identify the suspect as 20-year old Eagles Kassanavoid.

The suspect was located several hours later at a residence in West Farmington. Police say there was a brief foot pursuit but was captured and taken into custody. Police urge anyone with information to give them a call.