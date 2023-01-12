NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The fate of a man accused of shooting at a state police officer is now in the hands of a jury. Deliberations began today in the federal trial of Robert Nelson.
Nelson is charged with attempted murder after investigators said he shot at the officer during a traffic stop near Laguna in 2020.
The officer was commissioned with a Federal Task Force at the time.