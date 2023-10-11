CIBOLA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police is investigating a deadly rollover crash that happened on Tuesday on Interstate 40, east of Grants.

A Commercial Motor Vehicle driven by 55-year-old Abuali Salah of Palos Hills, Illinois, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 40 near mile marker 90 when the vehicle left the road and rolled over onto its side, according to NMSP. Salah was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 35-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was flown to the hospital. Their condition is unknown, NMSP stated in a news release on Wednesday.

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in this crash.