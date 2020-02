ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is warning people about police imposters.

During a traffic stop Saturday night, an officer found a bulletproof vest and handcuffs in a 22-year-old man’s car. The vest had the word “police” printed on the back. Police did not charge the man but they did seize the vest and handcuffs.

If you suspect you’ve encountered an imposter call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.