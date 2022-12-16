NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Stephen Paschall was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges Friday morning. The conviction was in connection to a murder from more than four years ago.

Back in March of 2018, Paschall and Kevin Geier reportedly drugged and kidnapped Larry Phillips.

According to court documents, they drove him to Lost Horizon off of I-40 where Paschall shot him seven times at point-blank range, killing him. Phillips’ body wasn’t found until a few days later.

Paschall faces life in prison plus 42 years. There has been no word on a sentencing date.