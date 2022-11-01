NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 30-year-old Samir Rodriguez. BCSO says deputies responded to a car on fire on the Pajarito Mesa near James Cook Dr. and Pajarito Rd. on October 27.

They say when deputies arrived they found an SUV that was on fire. After the fire was extinguished by Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue, BCSO says they found Rodriquez dead in a ditch near the SUV with several gunshot wounds. Deputies say they have identified a person of interest in the case.