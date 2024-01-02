SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public about a man who was reported missing and found dead on Saturday.

Charles Hackett, 33, was first reported as a missing person to the Truth or Consequences Police Department on Dec. 28, 2023. Hackett’s body was found days later in a remote location in Sierra County, and the sheriff’s office is investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Investigator Marin or Investigator Zavala with the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office at 575-894-9150.