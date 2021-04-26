Man finds severed cat along Rio Rancho trail

*Video above contains graphic content

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man had a disturbing find along a popular walking trail, a cat severed in half and, unfortunately, it’s not the first time. The man found the bottom half of a cat as he was walking along the Linear Park Trail near Cabezon Boulevard on April 23. The next day, the man walked into that same area and found the top half of the cat.

The man initially thought a human had killed the cat, but a Rio Rancho Animal Resource Center officer determined it was caused by a coyote. The man said this is another lesson to not only keep an eye on your pets but your children too.

“There’s kids all the time in this neighborhood and on this trail. And kids play alone, they don’t have adults necessarily with them all the time, so it’s just troubling to have this happen if a kid finds the cat but also wouldn’t want to have anything happen to the children,” the man said.

The man also said neighbors on his Nextdoor app also say they’ve encountered at least three other severed cats along the trail in the past year.

The city said their Animal Resource Center gets these types of reports a couple of times a year. With the last official report last fall in an open space area off Sundt. The city recommends for pet owners to keep their animals inside and said to call the Animal Resource Center at 505-891-5075 immediately if you find a dead animal.