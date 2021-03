NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Features on the surface of Mars are getting names in Navajo. It's common for NASA mission members to nickname landmarks and geologic features to make them easier to keep track of. This time around, the Perseverance Rover team is working with the Navajo Nation to come up with informal descriptors for parts of the martian landscape.

Among them, are Navajo words for "red rock," "diligence," and "amongst the sand," and “Máaz" – the Navajo word for “Mars.” President Jonathan Nez and a team of advisors came up with a list of 50 names for the NASA team to start with and plan to keep adding more. According to a news release, the team had some suggestions like, “tséwózí bee hazhmeezh,” or “rolling rows of pebbles, like waves.”