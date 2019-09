SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A domestic violence incident turned deadly for a kitten.

Roy Madrid is charged with extreme cruelty to animals for allegedly throwing a kitten against a rock, injuring it so badly it had to be euthanized. Investigators say it happened during a fight between Madrid and his girlfriend in San Juan County.

Police say Madrid claimed the kitten’s injuries came from an attack by another animal.