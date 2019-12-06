Live Now
Man faces vehicular homicide charges for Roswell fatal crash

New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Tularosa man is facing vehicular homicide charges for a deadly crash Thursday night in Roswell.

Police believe 30-year-old Luke Towner was drunk when he sped down south Main Street and rear-ended a car at a red light at east Hobbs Street. 26-year-old Douglas Annis died at the scene. Two others were injured.

Police believe he was going 70 miles-per-hour on impact. Police say Towner performed poorly during field sobriety tests and admitted to drinking but they are awaiting the results of a blood test.

