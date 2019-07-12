Man faces life in prison for killing police officer

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects in a high-speed chase that killed a retired Las Cruces police officer is facing life in prison.

Daniel Allen, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday to carjacking resulting in death and other charges. Lowell and 32-year-old Trista Marie Schlaefli led police on a chase in 2017 after fleeing from a Border Patrol checkpoint in a stolen truck. When they got to Las Cruces, they ran into retired Officer J.R. Stewart, killing him.

Schlaefli took a plea deal back in November.

