CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – There was an officer-involved shooting in Carlsbad on Sunday. That afternoon, Eddy County Sheriff’s Deputies were helping with a vehicle fire at home on Mora Street.

The homeowner, Christopher Bell, had an outstanding warrant. Officials said Bell barricaded himself on the property.

On two occasions, sounds that seemed like gunshots were heard coming from the home. It was reported that an Eddy County Deputy and a Carlsbad Police Officer each fired at least one shot. Eventually, Bell was taken into custody.

Bell was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. No officers were injured.

New Mexico State Police are still investigating the matter.