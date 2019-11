Clovis Police are investigating a deadly shooting this morning.

According to Police, dispatch received a shots fired call on Friday night after ten o’clock. Shortly after answering the first call, dispatchers got another one saying a man had been shot, on West 8th Street.

Captain Roman Romero says when officers arrived on scene they found the victim, dead.

Police haven’t released the identity of the victim, or the suspect. They’re still investigating what may have lead up to the shooting.