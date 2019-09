ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Chaves County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of bees and wasps after the death of a 62-year-old man.

The man was attacked by a large swarm of wasps near East McGaffey and Lipan Road while trying to pull out an old tree. The disturbance caused the wasps to attack.

The individual was taken to the hospital with stings all over his body and died a short time later.