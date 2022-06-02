NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Film producer and Native American activist Redwolf Pope is facing rape and voyeurism charges in Washington state. Pope was found guilty in 2020 of raping a woman at a Santa Fe Hotel in 2018. Prosecutors said Pope took photos and videos of the attack. He claimed the interaction was consensual.

The filmmaker, who has leased homes in both Santa Fe and Seattle, was also charged in 2018 with raping two women inside his Seattle apartment. Now that he has completed his prison sentence in New Mexico, his Washington case is moving forward. He has been booked into jail there and has pled not guilty.