SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who killed an army captain from Santa Fe has learned his fate.

Back in 2018, Colorado Springs detectives found the body of 28-year-old Captain Daniel Lehman on the side of a road. Lehman was born in California and spent his childhood in Santa Fe before graduating from West Point.

Gilberto Chavez Jr. was found guilty of second-degree murder. Friday, a Colorado judge said Chavez killed Lehman for fun and sentenced him to 74 years in prison.