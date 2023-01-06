LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Police say a man convicted in a 2008 murder shot and killed his sister before turning the gun on himself. Officers found the bodies of 69-year-old Jack Markham and 63-year-old Beverly Warner at a home on Pueblo Drive in Los Alamos early Wednesday evening.

Court records show Markham pleaded guilty to murdering his wife Robin in 2008. He received a 16-year sentence but had six years suspended and police say he was released in July 2017. As a convicted felon, Markham was not allowed to possess a gun.