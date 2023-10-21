MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people have died after a crash, according to New Mexico State Police (NMSP). The crash took place on US Highway 491 on Thursday.

Authorities believe Charles Lane, 64, of Aztec, was driving north near milepost 34 when his pickup truck left the lane and crashed into a vehicle on the shoulder. Authorities don’t know why his vehicle left the roadway.

A two-year-old in the truck was killed and pronounced dead at the scene. Lane was taken to an Albuquerque hospital but died as well.

The occupants of the vehicle on the shoulder weren’t injured. NMSP is investigating and doesn’t think alcohol was a factor in the crash.