Man charged with stealing lawnmower

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man is facing charges for driving a stolen lawnmower around town.

Police say they found Tyler Tucker riding the mower at the intersection of Highland and Montana last week. He claimed he had finished mowing his grandfather’s lawn but police say it did not appear to have been used.

Officers learned the mower was stolen from the Saint Mark’s Church along with checks, cash and a laptop. Tucker was arrested for auto theft and burglary.

