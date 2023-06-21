CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges after a shooting in Chimayo. It happened on Saturday, June 17.

New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officers were called to a home on County Road 101 for a verbal argument between two men. The men, identified as Ray Martinez and Josh Montoya, live on the same property in two different dwellings.

Officers separated the men, and after they left, they claimed shots were fired during another altercation between the two. Montoya and Martinez are felons and were not allowed to have firearms.

After the shooting, the officials came back to the scene and saw Montoya laying on the floor. They believed he had been shot in the head.

Martinez and his wife allegedly fled the scene, and a BOLO was issued for their vehicle. Martinez turned himself in to police, authorities said, and he was taken to the Rio Arriba County Detention Center.

He was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse.