SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe man accused of shooting and killing a fellow city employee during a fight will be released on house arrest. Police say Karl Rougemont was arguing with Christopher Vigil on St. Michael’s and Cerillos on Mar. 7.

Witnesses told investigators Vigil repeatedly punched Rougemont when Rougemont overpowered him, pulled out a gun, and opened fire. Prosecutors argued Rougemont should remain locked up until trial because his actions put other lives at risk, claiming he also threatened violence against others in the past.

But Rougemont’s attorney says he legally carried his gun and acted in self-defense. The judge sided with the defense. “Assuming for argument’s sake all of this is accurate, it appears that all of these were workplace disputes and that’s the extent of what’s known about that. The court finds he is not a threat to the community as a whole.”

Before Rougemont is released, all residents living in the home must remove their firearms. He will only be allowed to leave the house for medical reasons or to meet with his lawyer. Even then, he must give notice 48 hours ahead of time.