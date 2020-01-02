Man charged with DWI after leading Santa Fe deputies on lengthy chase

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges after leading Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies on a nearly 20-mile chase.

Lucas Culin of Ojo Caliente was arrested near La Cienega following the chase that started south of the Tesuque Casino and reached speeds of up to 90 mph.

Culin was stopped after driving onto the railroad tracks in the median of I-25 near the La Bajada rest area. He initially refused to get out of the car, telling police he would stab himself, but eventually surrendered.

This was Culin’s third DWI arrest since 2002.