BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of nearly killing his newborn daughter is facing federal time for being a felon in possession of a gun. Joseph Bresch pleaded guilty in federal court to the fun charge.
Story continues below
- Crime: Man accused in 2019 murder pleads not guilty to all charges
- KRQE En Español: Viernes 15 de Abril 2022
- Weird – Off Beat: Taco Bell bringing back Mexican Pizza (for good)
- New Mexico News Podcast: Wildfire Season Sparks Early
He is still awaiting trial for child abuse charges after his daughter was rushed to the hospital in October. Doctors found more than two dozen broken bones and a cut in her throat. Court records state Bresch has a past child abuse conviction in Nevada.