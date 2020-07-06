Man charged with arson after fire in NMSU building

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Even though masks are mandatory in New Mexico you can still spot people out in public, without them. News 13 asked people in a survey how they feel about the fine that could come with not wearing a mask and if they would confront someone for not wearing one. Now that there is a fine involved, the majority of people said they're more likely to wear a mask but most people want to avoid any confrontation.

Powdrell's Barbecue has been in business in Albuquerque for 60 years but during the pandemic, they've had a handful of disturbing experiences. "We had a customer come in, he was wearing a homemade mask out of a confederate flag and he came in several times when we asked him not to we had to refuse him business until he came in with a proper mask," said Cat Powdrell.