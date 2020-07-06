Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Man charged with arson after fire in NMSU building

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University Police arrested a man after they say he lit a building on fire. Police say Andrew Caldera was shirtless stumbling outside O’Donnell Hall early Monday morning when a public service aid notified dispatch.

Then they say he chased after the aide and he admitted he had a butane lighter on him. Police banned him from campus but shortly after a fire alarm went off at O’Donnel Hall. No one was inside and firefighters got the flames under control. After collecting evidence police arrested Caldera for arson.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss