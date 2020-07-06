Man charged with arson after fire in NMSU building

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University Police arrested a man after they say he lit a building on fire. Police say Andrew Caldera was shirtless stumbling outside O’Donnell Hall early Monday morning when a public service aid notified dispatch.
Then they say he chased after the aide and he admitted he had a butane lighter on him. Police banned him from campus but shortly after a fire alarm went off at O’Donnel Hall. No one was inside and firefighters got the flames under control. After collecting evidence police arrested Caldera for arson.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day