Man charged in teen’s death wants to be put on house arrest

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing an Española teen in a case of mistaken identity is asking to be let out of jail.
Mark Hice, 21, is charged in the shooting death of Cameron Martinez in 2018 on Highway 68. Hice told police he believed people were after him and believed Martinez posed a threat.
In a hand-written letter to a judge, Hice asked the judge to allow him out on house arrest so he can spend time with his mother and two kids, claiming he is not a flight risk and isn’t a threat. Hice says he has been good in jail and if his request is granted, he won’t even step foot outside his house. The judge has yet to rule.
