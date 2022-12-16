ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has been arrested in connection to a New Mexico murder that happened in July. Alamogordo police announced the arrest on Friday.

Police in Alamogordo said Augustine Moreno was shot and killed on July 2, 2022, near the College Avenue and Dewey Lane intersection. Moreno was 16 when he was killed.

Authorities charged Dominique Thomas, 23, of Alamogordo, with accessory to commit murder, tampering with evidence, and accessory to commit assault with intent to commit a violent felony. Thomas was arrested in the 2900 block of Pecan Avenue Friday. Police said he acted with others.

Police are still investigating, and anyone with information on the case can contact the department.